SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.7% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

