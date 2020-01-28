Spin Master (TOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) recently:

1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$46.00.

1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.71. 33,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.42. Spin Master Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

