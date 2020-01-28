Spin Master (TOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) recently:
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$46.00.
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.
- 1/22/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00.
TSE TOY traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.71. 33,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.42. Spin Master Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.