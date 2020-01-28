Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.05. Sprott shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 275,402 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million and a PE ratio of 40.38.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

