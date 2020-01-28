SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 588,276 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 552.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 588,276 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 6.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,770. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.