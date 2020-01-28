SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises 0.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 453.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 13,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,765. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

