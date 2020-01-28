SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 402,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,196,000. BP comprises approximately 2.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 93,808 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

