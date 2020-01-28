SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 5,540.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in SRC Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SRC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SRC Energy by 151.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the third quarter worth $175,000.

SRCI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCI. Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

