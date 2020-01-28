St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 491.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 446.32. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87).

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

