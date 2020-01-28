Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 18th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 342.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

