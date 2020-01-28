Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 18th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 342.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
About Stag Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
