Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).
SLA stock opened at GBX 300.90 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.78.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.