Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA stock opened at GBX 300.90 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.78.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.