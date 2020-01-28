Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

