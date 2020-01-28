Starta Price Up 71.9% Over Last Week (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Starta has traded up 71.9% against the dollar. One Starta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Starta has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com . Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

