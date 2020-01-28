Starvest (LON:SVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.40

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 280227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94.

About Starvest (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.