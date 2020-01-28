State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

