State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 112,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 627,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

