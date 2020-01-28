State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $133,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 94.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.