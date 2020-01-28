State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.78 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

