Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 71.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 171.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 16.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, reaching $291.49. 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.59. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

