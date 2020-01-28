Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 6,521,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

