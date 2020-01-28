Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 8,449,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

