Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.07. 1,673,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

