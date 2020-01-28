Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 7,732 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.17% of Cinemark worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.