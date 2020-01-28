Stellus Capital Investment Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 14,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.