STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Trading Down 1.2%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, approximately 474 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

