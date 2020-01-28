Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $200.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

