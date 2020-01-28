Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

