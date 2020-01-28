Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,103,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.