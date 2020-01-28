Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 91,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.