Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s previous close.

MNTA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

MNTA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,267. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

