Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,430% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energia by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pampa Energia by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pampa Energia by 896.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 30,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

