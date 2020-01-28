Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,608 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,336% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $984,948.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,102,358.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,209,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyline by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

