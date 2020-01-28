Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

