Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.09), 2,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

