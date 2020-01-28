Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 253 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 249,354 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 52,351.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 222,493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 202,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.