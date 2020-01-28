Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

