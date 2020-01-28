Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires 17,984 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 41.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 743,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,418,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.