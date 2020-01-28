Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 14th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

