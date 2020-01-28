Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Down 5.7%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 191,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 515,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Supreme Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

