Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 523,722 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 255,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

SUZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 10.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 587.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

