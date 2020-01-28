Svb Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Svb Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

PRTK stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

