Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 2.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,930. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

