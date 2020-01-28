SwiftCash Market Cap Tops $70,989.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $70,989.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,279,004 coins and its circulating supply is 112,558,573 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

