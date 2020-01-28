Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

