Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ:SYN)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 390,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

