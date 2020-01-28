Syscoin Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Syscoin has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $382,898.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00666493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,129,732 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Livecoin, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

