T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.83.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $134.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

