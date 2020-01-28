Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,674,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,469. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

