Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,674,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,469. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
