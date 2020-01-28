Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) Receives €86.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €86.59 ($100.68).

TKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Takeaway.com

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.