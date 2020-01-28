Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.96-2.04 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

