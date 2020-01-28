Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 489,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 369,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

